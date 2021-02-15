Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $38.46. 908,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,100,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

