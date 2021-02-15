Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $665,717.81 and $100,264.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,817.21 or 0.03684875 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars.

