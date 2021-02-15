Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 303,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

