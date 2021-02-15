Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $2.65

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.30 million and $135,830.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Metronome token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00265068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00087406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00432069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00180673 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

