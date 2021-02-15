Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $107,327.73 and $460,023.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,662,065 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.