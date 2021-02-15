Navcoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00021738 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,955,535 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

