Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 886.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPRF. Societe Generale cut shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NXPRF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $80.40. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Nexans has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $80.40.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

