Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 886.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPRF. Societe Generale cut shares of Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NXPRF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $80.40. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. Nexans has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $80.40.

About Nexans

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit