Pantos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65,519.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $65,519.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00270323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.62 or 0.00441924 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00183708 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

