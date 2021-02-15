Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 39.0% in January

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 14th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. 43,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,255. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.