Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.18. The stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

