Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 184.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Cowen increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.55.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.67. 347,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,811. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

