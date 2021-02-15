Rational Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 212.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,362 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.5% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.00. 120,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,334. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.