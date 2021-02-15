Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,997. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.