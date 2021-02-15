REVV (REVV) Price Tops $0.0835 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $23.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVV has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

