ROAM Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 69,055 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 7.0% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $135.60. 163,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,311. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

