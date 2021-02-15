Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60,674 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 138.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

