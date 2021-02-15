Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 1,346,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

