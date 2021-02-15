Rupee Market Cap Hits $82,833.23 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $82,833.23 and $17.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042242 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,146,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.