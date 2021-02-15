Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Increases By 41.1%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the January 14th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776. Mayville Engineering has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

