Short Interest in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Declines By 34.6%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $45,653.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,883.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 10,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

