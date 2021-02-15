Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Increases By 60.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $618.87 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

