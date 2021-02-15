Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Rises By 89.9%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNNAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 189,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,110. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
