Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Rises By 89.9%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the January 14th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNNAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 189,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,110. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

