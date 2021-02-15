Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $981.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00024422 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

