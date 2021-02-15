The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,262,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 60,868 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. 282,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.