(TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

(TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB)’s share price rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 53,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 262,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

About (TMB.TO) (TSE:TMB)

Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.

