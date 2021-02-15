Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,395 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Magna International makes up approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867,003 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Magna International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Magna International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

MGA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $77.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.