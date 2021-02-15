Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 789,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,824. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

