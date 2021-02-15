Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,656 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 615,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,493. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

