Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ORIX worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ORIX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in ORIX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $84.72. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.01.

IX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

