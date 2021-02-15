Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. 303,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

