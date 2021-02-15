Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AerCap worth $33,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE AER traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.