TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,569.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $8,463.37 and approximately $2,569.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00268270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00087321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00076884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00427326 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00180954 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

