United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. 316,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,824. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

