United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 5,313 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.79. 472,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,472. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

