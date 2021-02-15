United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $65,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,321. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $287.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

