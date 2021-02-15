Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 207.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,893,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.