Vodi X Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a market cap of $784,079.25 and $3,511.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

