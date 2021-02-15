Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

