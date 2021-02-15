Zelwin (ZLW) Price Reaches $4.51

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00009305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $318.55 million and approximately $250,306.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00273229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00086019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00090828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00095369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.00446725 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00188260 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Zelwin Token Trading

Zelwin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

