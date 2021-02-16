$0.33 EPS Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

HTGC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 1,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

