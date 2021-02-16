-$0.37 EPS Expected for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings of ($1.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,909. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.