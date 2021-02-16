-$0.62 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. 423,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,376. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 265,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

