$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.22. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth about $11,677,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,103. Allegion has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

