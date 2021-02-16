-$1.47 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Copa posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Copa stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.