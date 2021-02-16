$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, CL King boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 300,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,067.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

