$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

