$154.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $154.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.34 million and the highest is $160.70 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $621.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,537. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

