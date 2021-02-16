$354.85 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $354.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 20,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.