7,865 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,865 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Walmart makes up 0.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 24,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

