935 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

